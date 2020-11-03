Cerulli, Albert F. TROY Albert F. Cerulli, 54, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, November 1, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Albert was the son of Patricia (Levitto) Cerulli and the late Thomas Cerulli Sr. During his younger years, Al enjoyed playing all sports. Al took great pride in doing odds and ends around his house and was a "die-hard" Jets fan. Al is survived by his sister, Tina Cerulli (Joseph Lanaro); his twin brother, Thomas (Toni) Cerulli Jr.; and his nieces and nephews, Paige (Brandon), Jason, Nicole, Elaina, and Josh. Al is also survived by several aunts and uncles. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses at Hospice for the kindness and care of Al during his illness. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy (please use Tibbits Avenue entrance). Facial masks and social distancing will be required as per the current N.Y.S. policy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
.