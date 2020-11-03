1/
Albert F. Cerulli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cerulli, Albert F. TROY Albert F. Cerulli, 54, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, November 1, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Albert was the son of Patricia (Levitto) Cerulli and the late Thomas Cerulli Sr. During his younger years, Al enjoyed playing all sports. Al took great pride in doing odds and ends around his house and was a "die-hard" Jets fan. Al is survived by his sister, Tina Cerulli (Joseph Lanaro); his twin brother, Thomas (Toni) Cerulli Jr.; and his nieces and nephews, Paige (Brandon), Jason, Nicole, Elaina, and Josh. Al is also survived by several aunts and uncles. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses at Hospice for the kindness and care of Al during his illness. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy (please use Tibbits Avenue entrance). Facial masks and social distancing will be required as per the current N.Y.S. policy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved