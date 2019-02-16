Sanford, Albert G. Sr. SCHENECTADY Lt. Col. Albert Garfield Sanford, Sr. (Ret.) was born on January 6, 1926, in Chicago at Cook County Hospital. He was called home on February 8, 2019, in Scotia. Al graduated from Englewood High School and also attended Roosevelt University where he received an associate's degree. He continued his education and completed a bachelor's degree from Ball State University. Al served his country during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He was drafted into the Navy in World War II. He enlisted in the Army and completed Officer's Candidate School in Fort Riley, Kan., earning a commission as a 2nd lieutenant. The Army enrolled him in their flight program and he received his wings in 1952, completing a lifelong goal by learning to fly. He also married the love of his life, Gussie Gwendolyn Smith, on October 18 ,1952. He left for Korea in July 1953. He was stationed in Fort Polk, La., Fort Sill, Okla. (where he completed artillery school), and Fort Bliss, Texas before being stationed in Darmstadt, Germany in 1959. Returning to the U.S in 1963, Al was then stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash. with the Fourth Infantry Division, 72nd Artillery Group. He completed a tour of duty in Vietnam, where he received a Bronze Star, Air Medal, and other citations. After returning home from Vietnam, Al took an assignment with the Third Armor division in Frankfurt, Germany. He completed his military service by being promoted to lieutenant colonel and becoming a master aviator. In December of 1970, Al retired after 22 years of service in Frankfurt, Germany. After retirement, he worked for Wilson Harrell Co. and John K. Kealy Co., servicing AAFES locations. His wife Gussie, died in 1983. Al remarried in 1984 to Ruth Morgan Holloway in Chicago. Albert and Ruth lived in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany until 2000 and returned to the U.S., settling in Accokeek, Md. They retired to Chase City, Va. and lived there until July 2017. Due to illness, they relocated to Scotia to be closer to family. He is survived by his wife Ruth of Scotia; and loving children, Michal, Kyle (Ralf), Albert Jr. (Zsuzsy), David (Josette), Stacey (Marsha) and Larry (Mimi). He also has six grandchildren and a great-grandson. Al will be missed by his sister Marjorie, brother-in-law, Donald and countless nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be celebrated on June 15, in Chicago, with interment in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019