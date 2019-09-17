Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert J. Anderson. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Send Flowers Obituary

Anderson, Albert J. ALBANY Albert J. Anderson, 40 of Albany, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 16, 2019. Albert was born in Albany and lived in the area nearly all his life. He was self-employed in marketing and loved to travel and fish. He also was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees, Jets, and Knicks, and was an avid reader and a whiz at Jeopardy. He will be remembered as a very caring man. Albert was predeceased by his father Joseph G. Anderson. He is survived by his mother Anne C. Molis Anderson; his aunt and uncle Elaine and Bill Phelan; his cousins, William Bakonis, Matthews Molis, Jane Phelan (Tim Powell), and Neil Phelan; many relatives in Lithuania; and many friends. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Thursday at 8:15 a.m., and from there to All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., (behind CVS), Albany at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







Anderson, Albert J. ALBANY Albert J. Anderson, 40 of Albany, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 16, 2019. Albert was born in Albany and lived in the area nearly all his life. He was self-employed in marketing and loved to travel and fish. He also was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees, Jets, and Knicks, and was an avid reader and a whiz at Jeopardy. He will be remembered as a very caring man. Albert was predeceased by his father Joseph G. Anderson. He is survived by his mother Anne C. Molis Anderson; his aunt and uncle Elaine and Bill Phelan; his cousins, William Bakonis, Matthews Molis, Jane Phelan (Tim Powell), and Neil Phelan; many relatives in Lithuania; and many friends. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Thursday at 8:15 a.m., and from there to All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., (behind CVS), Albany at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close