Anderson, Albert J. ALBANY Albert J. Anderson, 40 of Albany, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 16, 2019. Albert was born in Albany and lived in the area nearly all his life. He was self-employed in marketing and loved to travel and fish. He also was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees, Jets, and Knicks, and was an avid reader and a whiz at Jeopardy. He will be remembered as a very caring man. Albert was predeceased by his father Joseph G. Anderson. He is survived by his mother Anne C. Molis Anderson; his aunt and uncle Elaine and Bill Phelan; his cousins, William Bakonis, Matthews Molis, Jane Phelan (Tim Powell), and Neil Phelan; many relatives in Lithuania; and many friends. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Thursday at 8:15 a.m., and from there to All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., (behind CVS), Albany at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019