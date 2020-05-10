Ferris, Albert Joseph TROY Albert Ferris died on May 5, 2020, after a courageous battle against heart disease. Al was born in Troy and raised uneventfully. He dutifully trudged through the public education system and graduated from Troy High. After high school, Al decided it wasn't the right time for college and joined the Army National Guard. After a brief tour of active duty, he spent the next decade as a weekend warrior. He returned to college to acquire the skill set required for work of interest to him and secured jobs as a probation officer and, after that, as an employment counselor. Eventually, Al found his niche within the Office of Children and Family Services. He spent more than 30 years administering those programs designed to protect our most vulnerable, young citizens. He did so with intelligence, encyclopedic knowledge of the complex legislation and regulations and, most importantly, compassion for both the clients and those reported as possible abusers. His career was important to him so he worked well past the age where he could have retired. After retirement, Al had more time to pursue his avid interest in gardening and classic film appreciation. As a young man, he had a consuming interest in music. Al was a fine singer and performed in a band at many local venues. Larger success remained elusive and vocals and music writing became a private pastime, for his own gratification. Throughout his career, Al worked at helping others. This was not a coincidence but, rather, reflected his personality. His heart was expansive. He always tried to treat others well and do good when he could. Not surprisingly, he made many friends throughout life. He enriched their lives and was enriched by the process and goodwill returned. He was well regarded at work. Some of the relationships made there preserved to the end. Al was resilient. At a few times in his life, he suffered serious injury but by determination, force of will and hard work overcame the adversity. We are all evaluated by our deeds. Well and good but our beliefs should also play a role. Al's beliefs ran deep. He had a genuine faith in God and in a fundamentally spiritual human nature. Al believed that the spirit persists and survives the body. That spirt would ascend to God or, perhaps, try again in the cycle of birth and death. These beliefs sustained him as his life ended. He passed without fear into whatever the greater reality brings. Al's passing left a void in the hearts of his family and close friends. We will miss him each day but have many, many fond memories. In light of the pandemic, there will be an interment ceremony at graveside for family. A larger celebration of life will be held when we can gather together again. In lieu of flowers or other contributions, please make a donation to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah at https://bestfriends.org/donate/memory. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.