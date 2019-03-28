Gregoire, Albert Joseph VALLEY FALLS Albert Joseph Gregoire of Burton Street passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, in his home with his loving family at his side. He was 68. Born in Cohoes on December 30, 1950, son of the late Albert Joseph and Jennie (Francesconi) Gregoire. He was the husband of the former Jacqueline M. Abbate whom he married on February 14, 1976. Al was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1971 - 1973. Following his honorable discharge, he went on to the National Guard Reserve and worked at the Watervliet Arsenal until his retirement. Albert loved adventure and making others happy. He loved to take long country drives with his wife and children to explore new towns, buy some local ice-cream and look at the fall foliage. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren at their sporting events. He loved to relax with a good Louis L'Amour book. He loved to be the host of the annual Italian family reunion party. Lastly, Albert loved to make people laugh and smile - whether with his charm, wit or ability to give a great gift he truly enjoyed making others happy. Survivors in addition to his loving wife of 43 years, Jacqueline Gregoire of Valley Falls, include their children, Rachel (husband Michael) Pierce of Wappingers Falls and Brian (wife Kelly) Gregoire of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren, Brian and Kelly, Adienne, Marshall and Macy of Wichita; brother Lenny (wife Mary Lou) Gregoire of Speigletown; sister Joann (husband Michael) Reynolds of Speigletown and several nieces and nephews. His family wants to extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who helped them during this time. Every action, thought and prayer were deeply appreciated more than words could ever express. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 173 Main St., Schaghticoke. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1, in the Transfiguration Parish (formerly St. John's Church), 17 S. Main St., Schaghticoke. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery with military honors at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to St. Peter's ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany NY, 12205 in memory of Albert Gregoire. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 28, 2019