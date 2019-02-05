Lubbe, Albert Joseph ALBANY Albert Joseph Lubbe passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Teresian House. Born in Farrell, Pa. he was the son of the late Carl and Clara (Kuethe) Lubbe. Mr. Lubbe grew up in New York City from the age of eight before moving with his wife, Mary Lu, to Albany in 1958. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving in Japan and Korea. Mr. Lubbe was a salesman for Mohawk Hospital Equipment, Inc. based in Utica until his retirement in 1994. He continued on the Board of Directors until 2010. He was a past member of the former Holy Cross Church, golf and bowling leagues and Men's Club, Westland Hills Little League, and father-son bowling leagues. He was a communicant of All Saints Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lu (Carroll) Lubbe; children, Steven Lubbe (Ana) of Clifton Park, Barbara Hilligas (Craig) of Clifton Park, and Thomas Lubbe (Cindy) of Durham, N.C.; granddaughter Courtney Lussier (Nicholas); his twin sister, Rita (late Joseph) Ghysels of Mahwah, N.J.; sister-in-law Geraldine Abbott of St. Paul, Minn.; also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his infant son Charles Michael Lubbe; sister Betty Wheaton and brother John Lubbe. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Teresian House, 2A, for their care and kindness. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family Wednesday, February 6, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 7, at 10 a.m. in the Infant of Prague Chapel at the Teresian House. Interment will follow the Mass in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution in Albert's name to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014. For online condolences, please visit danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
