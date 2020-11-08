Kadela, Albert COHOES Albert S. Kadela, 64 of St. Agnes Highway, passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence after a long illness. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Stephan and Mildred Kadela. Albert always showed an interest in sports. He starred in tennis, soccer and volleyball at Shaker High School and later at HVCC. He was commonly known by his nickname "Torch." He became a well-known fitness instructor and trainer in the Capital District and Glens Falls area. His passion as a personal trainer inspired and touched the lives of so many. Albert is survived by his two brothers, Anthony J. Kadela of Cohoes and Thaddeus Kadela (Tina) of Austin, Texas; and by his best friend, Kelly Livingston of Albany. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Masks will be required and social distancing regulations will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Life Path of Albany, 28 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206 or the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com