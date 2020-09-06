1/1
Albert Peter Valenty
1933 - 2020
Valenty, Albert Peter COLONIE Albert Peter Valenty, 87, died peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1933, son of the late John and Angeline Criscone Valenty of Green Island. Al was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Trathen and USS Cushing, and was a Korean War veteran. He enjoyed traveling the world during his time in the service and following his service, he enjoyed reuniting with his fellow servicemen at reunions held throughout the United States. Al was the proprietor of the former Al's Barber Shop in Green Island for many years. Al was an active member of the community as a member of the Italian Fraternal Society in Green Island for over 60 years, as well as a continuing member of the Legnard-Curtin American Legion Post, the Last Man's Club, the Troy Barber's Union and past member of the Vagabond Club. In addition to his community memberships, Al was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Maplewood Conservation Club, where he made delicious Italian meals for the membership regularly. He also loved to dance, and whether it was a waltz, a jitterbug or a polka, you could find him traveling the dance floor with Elaine at every party. Al was a gambler at heart, bringing his coffee can full of pennies to gatherings with friends, where they would enjoy playing penny ante poker. He also enjoyed playing bocce at annual family reunions and was a formidable player, well known for having a tape measure handy. Al was predeceased by his sister, Mary Philbrook; and his brothers, Michael, Anthony and John. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine (Battige) Valenty; his four children, Christopher Valenty, David Valenty, Allene Endres (Kirk) and Darcy Williams (Patrick); his beloved grandchildren, Paige, Tanner, Mya and Evan; as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Al to the Maplewood Conservation Club, P.O. Box 2704, Glenville, NY 12325. Please visit www.mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book.






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
518-273-0042
September 4, 2020
To Al's Family-I am so sorry for your loss, Al was a Great Man and friend to everyone he met. I used to hang out at the Barber Shop and we always had fun joking around and watching TV.
Francis Dewey
Friend
September 4, 2020
Elaine and family,
So sorry for your loss. Al was a great guy. I knew him from way back when I lived in Green Island. He really loved his family. Elaine, there’s just no words that would ease what you are going through.
All our love and prayers,
Jim and Doreen Bailey
Jim & Doreen Bailey
Friend
September 4, 2020
To all of Al’s Family: Al was a wonderful Friend all through the years. We are very sorry for your loss.
Mike and Nancy McNulty & Family
Friend
