Valenty, Albert Peter COLONIE Albert Peter Valenty, 87, died peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1933, son of the late John and Angeline Criscone Valenty of Green Island. Al was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Trathen and USS Cushing, and was a Korean War veteran. He enjoyed traveling the world during his time in the service and following his service, he enjoyed reuniting with his fellow servicemen at reunions held throughout the United States. Al was the proprietor of the former Al's Barber Shop in Green Island for many years. Al was an active member of the community as a member of the Italian Fraternal Society in Green Island for over 60 years, as well as a continuing member of the Legnard-Curtin American Legion Post, the Last Man's Club, the Troy Barber's Union and past member of the Vagabond Club. In addition to his community memberships, Al was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Maplewood Conservation Club, where he made delicious Italian meals for the membership regularly. He also loved to dance, and whether it was a waltz, a jitterbug or a polka, you could find him traveling the dance floor with Elaine at every party. Al was a gambler at heart, bringing his coffee can full of pennies to gatherings with friends, where they would enjoy playing penny ante poker. He also enjoyed playing bocce at annual family reunions and was a formidable player, well known for having a tape measure handy. Al was predeceased by his sister, Mary Philbrook; and his brothers, Michael, Anthony and John. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine (Battige) Valenty; his four children, Christopher Valenty, David Valenty, Allene Endres (Kirk) and Darcy Williams (Patrick); his beloved grandchildren, Paige, Tanner, Mya and Evan; as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Al to the Maplewood Conservation Club, P.O. Box 2704, Glenville, NY 12325. Please visit www.mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com
for more information or to sign the guest book.