Albert R. Uliva
1927 - 2020
Uliva, Albert R. ALEXANDRIA, Va. Albert R. Uliva, 92, passed away August 9, 2020, in Alexandria, Va. He was formerly from Clifton Park where he had been an active member of St. Edward the Confessor Parish. He was born in Albany, November 3, 1927, the son of the late Dolores Uliva Balducci and Oddo Uliva. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who began his career during the occupation of Japan and retired after a tour in Vietnam. He took great pride in his service to his country as well as members of the family who entered the military. He enjoyed travel, golf, music and spending time at the Saratoga horse racing track during August. His dry sense of humor will be missed by those who loved him. He is survived by former wife Beverly G. Uliva; and their children, Diana Smith of Baltimore, Md., Donna (Michael) McHugh of Houston, Texas, Dana (late Robert) Clark of Peru, N.Y., Gail (James) Clancy of Ellicott City, Md., Linda (Joseph) James of White River Junction, Vt., Paul (Patricia) Uliva of Peru, Teresa (Lawrence) Medler of Alexandria, Va., Celia (Jeffrey) Dowers of Springfield, Va., John (Susan) Uliva of Plattsburgh, N.Y. He is also survived by sisters, Marcelene (Salvatore) Cannistraci of Latham and Jacqueline Tenney also of Latham; 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to the pandemic, funeral services are postponed until a later date when family members can safely travel to be together.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
