Paulson, Dr. Albert S. CLIFTON PARK Dr. Albert S. Paulson, 78 of Clifton Park, peacefully joined his beloved wife Catherine L. Paulson in eternal life on September 20, 2019. Born in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late Stanley A. and Helen Beerish Paulson; and the beloved husband of Catherine until her passing on March 3, 2011. He was a graduate of St. Stephens School in Plymouth, Pa., Kings College in Wilkes Barre, Pa. (B.A. in mathematics) and Virginia Polytechnic Institute (M.S. and Ph.D. in statistics). In 1969, he married the love of his life, Catherine, in Oak Ridge, Tenn. while working as an associate professor of Statistics and Industrial Management at the University of Tennessee. In 1972, he and his family moved to Ballston Lake when he became a professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy. In 1990, Dr. Paulson was awarded the distinguished Frank and Lillian Gilbreth Chair in the Technologies of Management, which he still held, actively teaching, at the time of his death. He served as a consultant to international firms and government agencies. He published over 80 papers as well as several books and textbooks on innovation and statistical methods in risk theory and management. His professional activities and memberships were extensive. Along with his keen analytical mind, Albert was blessed with a kind heart and was generous to a fault. He loved telling stories of his youth playing baseball, picking coal and life in a blue-collar coal town. These stories belied his reserved first impression. He was an avid mushroom hunter and forager, skills learned from his grandmother and passed on to his children. He was also passionate about sports; supporting his children, coaching baseball, and spectating. He will be greatly missed. Dr. Paulson is survived by his loving children, Catherine Paulson Price of Ballston Lake, Michael (Elizabeth) Paulson of Longmeadow, Mass. and Andrea. (Gretchen) Paulson of Waltham, Mass.; brother Stanley (Jeanette) Paulson of Belvedere, N.J.; sister Rita (Milton) Arevalo of Middletown, Del.; cherished grandchildren, Veronica, Henry and Leo Paulson; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial Mass which will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. The Mass will be followed by a reception at Augie's in Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Paulson's memory to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Ballston Spa. Private funeral arrangements were entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park. Please feel free to express online condolences or share a memory by using the "Tribute Wall" tab at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
