Amburg, Albert T. CLIFTON PARK Albert T. Amburg, 71, passed away early Monday morning, November 18, 2019, surround by his family in Clifton Park. Born and educated in Philadelphia, Al was the son of the late Albert and Clare (Wright) Amburg and a graduate of Sharon Hill High School. A United States Air Force veteran from 1966 to 1970, Al worked for over 38 years for CSX Railroad before his retirement as a foreman in 2010. A member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Clifton Park and the Vietnam Veterans Support Group in Colonie, Al was a supporter of the Veterans Administration Wall for Wounded Warriors. He was an avid N.Y. Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies fan whose most favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family and friends. Al is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Cheryl DeFelice Amburg whom he married on November 8, 1980; his children, Bill Adams (Tara) of Johnstown and Debra Varrone (Bill) of Scotia; his grandchildren, James Stirzaker, Alex Roach, Lauren Adams and Kacie Adams; his siblings, Bob Amburg and Darlene Chavis (Harley) of Wildwood, N.J.; his sis, Doreen DeFelice of Malta; and niece Karleigh DeFelice of Boston. Al's family would like to like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the nursing staff and doctors at the Albany Veterans Administration Hospital for all their care and compassion. A celebration of Al's life will be held on Friday, November 22, at 12 p.m. in the Bond Funeral Home, Broadway and Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the services.Inurnment with full military honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 2 p.m. following the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 5 Henry Bacon Dr. NW, Washington, DC 20245. To leave a message or a condolence for Al's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019