Grennon, Alberta Farrigan COHOES Alberta Farrigan Grennon, daughter of the late Dorothy Kochemberg and Alexander Farrigan, joined her husband John, of 66 years in Heaven on May 22, 2019. Born in Albany, she then moved to Cohoes where she resided most of her life. She worked for the N.Y.S. Conservation Dept. before becoming a wife and mom. She is survived by her five devoted children, Maj. J. Gary Grennon (Ann), Diane Ward (Larry), Susan Amyot (Steve), Mary Ann Beaury (Brian), and Lisa Ethier (Gary). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jamie, Darcy, Carolyn, Jennifer, Matthew, David, Andrew, Alexandra, Brian, Zachary, Benjamin, and Garrett; her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Zander, Mason, Barrett, Caden, Landon, and Adelynn; her brother, J. Lee Farrigan (Cathi); and sister Linda Murray (David). She was predeceased by her sister Jean E. Walsh; and brother Alexander (Butch) Farrigan. She is also survived by her in-laws, Sheila Farrigan, Edmund and Patt Grennon, Teasha and Joseph Savoie, Gretchen and Rudy Normandin; along with many nieces and nephews. Her greatest passion was watching all her children, grands and greats at any sporting event they played. She loved her N.Y. Yankees, to travel, read, crochet and do crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She devoted many years babysitting various children whom she loved dearly. Her children would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Schuyler Ridge Eddy and the Hospice staff at the Nursing Home for their tireless love and support during this very difficult time. The family will receive guests on Saturday, June 1, in the Holy Trinity Church, Cohoes from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Those who wish may make donations in Mrs. Grennon's memory to or The Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Arrangements by the Marra Funeral Home.