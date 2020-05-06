Alberta M. Weaver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weaver, Alberta M. ALBANY Alberta M. Weaver born on June 5, 1929, passed at home surrounded by loving family on May 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her fiance Anthony Esposito; they were both well known and loved in the south end of Albany community and both lived on Park Avenue for most of their lives. Born in Chatham, she was the daughter of her late parents, Clayton Dedrick and Clara Dedrick. She was predeceased by her sisters, Florence Muller, and Helen Huyck; and brother Forrest Dedrick. Alberta, also known as Bert, was a homemaker and the loving mother of eight children: Leonard, Gilbert, James, Tammy, Richard, Diane, Frankie and Linda; and grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Her strength, kindness and love will be missed by family and friends. She will be cremated and services will be held at a later date when all of our family and friends can join us. Linda will update all. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved