Weaver, Alberta M. ALBANY Alberta M. Weaver born on June 5, 1929, passed at home surrounded by loving family on May 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her fiance Anthony Esposito; they were both well known and loved in the south end of Albany community and both lived on Park Avenue for most of their lives. Born in Chatham, she was the daughter of her late parents, Clayton Dedrick and Clara Dedrick. She was predeceased by her sisters, Florence Muller, and Helen Huyck; and brother Forrest Dedrick. Alberta, also known as Bert, was a homemaker and the loving mother of eight children: Leonard, Gilbert, James, Tammy, Richard, Diane, Frankie and Linda; and grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Her strength, kindness and love will be missed by family and friends. She will be cremated and services will be held at a later date when all of our family and friends can join us. Linda will update all. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 6, 2020.