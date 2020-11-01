Morrison, Alberta N. "Bertie" COLONIE Alberta N. Morrison "Bertie", 77, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1943, in Springfield, Mass., daughter of the late Albert and Norma Green. Bertie was a graduate of Colonie Central High School, Class of 1961. Bertie worked for the NY Telephone Company, Project Strive, Equifax, the Arthritis Foundation
and retired from Town of Colonie EMS in 2006. Bertie had a love for dancing and cars. She enjoyed either being on the dance floor or behind the wheel of one her favorite new vehicles. She also enjoyed golf and was very proud of making a "hole in one" two times. She was a member of St. Clare's Church, where she met her beloved husband Jim, 60 years ago, dancing at a recital while he worked the stage curtain. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bertie's most cherished memories were the times she spent with her family and her longtime best friends Pat and Bill Lansing. She spent summers at The Great Sacandaga Lake and her winters in Florida. She also enjoyed spending time with all of the wonderful lifelong friends she made when she and Jim served as officers at Colonie Little League over the years. Bertie is survived by her husband, Jim Morrison Sr.; children, Jim Morrison Jr. (Sharon), Cathy Wyatt (Woody), Bob Morrison (Valerie); grandchildren, Tony Micare, Stephanie Wyatt, Jon Wyatt, Jimmy Morrison, Nick Morrison, Miranda Morrison, Danny Morrison; great-grandchildren, Molly Micare, Anthony Micare, Jack Morrison; brothers, Albert Green (Janice), the late Raymond Green (Dot), Thomas Green, John Green (Joanne); sisters, Mary McDade, Martha Santore (Tom), Sheryl Morrison (Tom); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 3, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 4, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Gathering sizes will follow the most recent NYS occupancy guidelines. Socials distancing requirements will be strictly enforced and masks are required at all times while in our buildings. The family has asked, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com