Rigney, Alden E. COHOES Alden E. Rigney, 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 8, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Cohoes, he was the eldest of six children of the late Mary (Domay) Rigney and Edmund Rigney. A lifelong resident of Cohoes, Mr. Rigney was a 30-year member of the National Guard and was also involved with the Knights of Columbus. He was a parishioner of the former St. Agnes Church in Cohoes. After its closure, he attended the Trinity Church also located in Cohoes in addition to St. Mary's Church in Waterford. He loved to sing in the church choir. Alden also had a talent for roller skating and would often attend Guptill's Skating Arena in Latham. Mr. Rigney was an employee of the former Tech Hughes for 40 years. Alden was predeceased by his wife, Mary; and daughter, Grace Mary. Survivors include his grandson Robert Rogers of Troy and great-grandson Bryson Rogers; as well as his brother, Warren F. Rigney of Troy, and his sister, Marion Willetts of Waterford; as well as numerous inlaws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Rigney was also predeceased by three brothers. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes. Interment will be in St, Agnes Cemetery Cohoes, Calling hours are on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Marra Funeral Home, Cohoes. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary