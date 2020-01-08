Miadzielec, Aleksandra AVERILL PARK Aleksandra Miadzielec, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born in Poland and survived German work camps during World War II. In 1950, after several years at a displaced persons camp, Aleksandra, her husband Michael, children Sophie and Jan came to the United States. They were sponsored to come live in the U.S. by the congregation of the Sand Lake Baptist Church where she has been a faithful member since 1952. Aleksandra retired from the Averill Park School District in 1987 where she worked in food service primarily at the West Sand Lake Elementary School. Upon her retirement, she was presented with a commendation for perfect attendance. Aleksandra enjoyed many hobbies including ceramics, sewing, quilting, gardening and cooking. Aleksandra was predeceased by her husband Michael; son Jan Miadzielec; and daughter Sophie Lajeunesse. Survivors include her grandchildren, Mark (Kerry) Lajeunesse of Loudonville, Whitney (John) Daigler of Guilderland, Eric (Jennifer) Lajeunesse of Pennsburg, Pa., Michael Miadzielec of Perry, Ohio and Michele Lajeunesse of Loudonville. In addition to her grandchildren, Aleksandra is survived by 10 great-grandchildren; her church family; and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, at the Sand Lake Baptist Church, 2960 N.Y. 43 Averill Park, followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. Donations in memory of Aleksandra Miadzielec may be made to the Sand Lake Baptist Church PO Box 157 Averill Park, NY 12018 Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020