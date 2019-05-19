AUDI Alex III May 19, 2019, Second Anniversary A beautiful life that came to an end. He died as he lived, everyone's friend. Loving and kind in all his ways, upright and just in all his days. Sincere and true in heart and mind. Wonderful memories he left behind. Time slips by and life goes on, but in my heart you are never gone. I think about you often. My life is very different without you. In my heart your memory will always be kept of the son I loved and will never forget. Tripee sends hugs and licks to you. He misses you. Love and Miss You Mom and Tripee



