Courtney, Alexander A. WESTWOOD, Mass. Alexander A. Courtney, 95, passed away on April 11, 2020, at his home in Westwood, Mass., surrounded by his family. He was born on October 8, 1924, in Dorchester, Mass. to Alexander and Florence Courtney. He graduated from Boston Latin School ('42), and enlisted in the Army during World War II where he received a commission and served as an intelligence officer. Following the war, he attended Harvard College (B.A. '47), and Harvard Business School (M.B.A. '49). In 1949, he married Mary Elisabeth Printon of Belmont, Mass. They raised three children together, and were happily married for 49 years until her passing in 1998. Al began his working career as a salesman for Proctor & Gamble in Boston, but it was interrupted when he was recalled into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was assigned to the Pentagon, serving on the Army General Staff at the Pentagon in his capacity as an expert on evasion, escape, and resistance to enemy interrogation. In 1952, after mustering out of the Army for the second time, Courtney joined the Coleman Co. in Wichita, Kan., as a national sales manager. In 1958, he left Coleman to enter the employment services field as a franchise owner of Manpower Inc., opening Tri-City Manpower, Inc. in Albany. There, he introduced the new idea of temporary help to a community that had never heard of it. He had enough capital to fund his fledgling company for just 27 weeks, but at week fourteen he secured a large order that put the business into the black where it remained for the rest of his career. A serial entrepreneur, Courtney also started North Carolina Allstates, Inc. a truck driver leasing firm (1960), and Mohawk Public Warehousing (1983). Also, in 1983 he purchased another Manpower franchise in Hagerstown, Md., Marvatemp, Inc. During those years he made time to indulge his favorite passion, fishing, which he did with great zeal, in the Adirondacks, in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, as well as Alaska, New Zealand, and Ireland. He and Mary also loved to travel together, which they did extensively before and after their retirement. Al was an active member of Rotary International for many years. In the Albany club he served as president, and later as district governor. He was also proud to be a Paul Harris Fellow. Upon moving to Westwood, Mass., he was a Senior Active member. Additionally, he served on the Boards of numerous non-profit organizations including: The Workshop, Inc., St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, the Administrative Management Society, the Business Advisory Council of the Junior College of Albany, and the Harvard Business School Association of Eastern New York. Courtney retired from active business pursuits in 1991, and he and Mary moved to Westwood, Mass. in 1997. Following Mary's untimely passing in 1998, Al was fortunate to find love again with Elinor Donovan, and in October 2000 they were married. For almost 20 years they enjoyed extensive travel, golf, winters in Florida, and visits from relatives and friends from around the country and the world. Al will be remembered fondly for his wit, intelligence, generosity, and for his unshakeable confidence in the correctness of his own opinions! He relished social gatherings with family and close friends, especially when they included food and good wine. Al is survived by his wife Elinor of Westwood, Mass.; his three children: Alec (Ellen) of Glenmont, Bob (Marcy) of Orchard Park, N.Y., and Joan Courtney Murray (Bob) of Westwood, Mass. He will also be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Rob Courtney (Catherine Cesnik) and great-grandson Walter of Minneapolis, Minn.; Drew Courtney (Nick Berning) of Washington, D.C.; Bruce Courtney (Linda Wu) and great-granddaughter Violet of Barrington, R.I.; Alex Courtney (Claire) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Bill Courtney (Kate Schroeder) of Somerville, Mass.; Brendan Murray (Taylor Raftery) of Boston; Greg Murray of Westwood, Mass.; and Anna Murray of Burlington, Vt. He is also survived by Elinor's family: Brian Donovan (Linda) of Leesburg, Va., Robert Donovan of New York, N.Y., John Donovan (Denise) of Oak Park, Ill., and Mark Donovan (Dawn) of Westwood, Mass. and their children and grandchildren. Considering present circumstances, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of his life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Anyone wishing to commemorate Al's life may make a donation in his name to the Rotary Foundation at https://www.rotary.org/en/ about-rotary/rotary- foundation, or the Rotary Gift of Life at www.giftoflifeinternational.org. To leave a message for the family please go to www.hdlfuneralhome.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020
