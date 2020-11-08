1/1
Alexander B. Smolinski
1921 - 2020
Smolinski, Alexander B. LOUDONVILLE Alexander B. Smolinski, 99 of Loudonville, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Iroquois Nursing Home in Jamesville, N.Y. Al was born in Albany, on February 9, 1921, to Jan and Apollonia Smolinski. He was a graduate of Albany High School. Al was a Veteran, serving in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. Known as "Smokey" to his friends in the service, he served on many ships including the USS Monomoy and USS Brunswick. Al maintained lifelong friendships with his shipmates, attending reunions until they ceased due to their advancing ages. He was a member of the American Legion Zaloga Post #1520. For most of his career Al worked as a carpenter, specializing in building custom windows at Iroquois Millwork Corporation in Albany. He continued with carpentry as a hobby, building fine furniture in his home workshop well into his 90s. Al also enjoyed gardening, working together with his wife tending to their bountiful garden. He was a member of the Albany Polish Community Center. He was a loving husband and father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Al was predeceased by his son John; his wife of 71 years Mary (nee Gloss); and all of his seven brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter Linda (Rudolf) Lienhard; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Gathering size, within the church will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
