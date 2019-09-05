Smith, Alexander C. Jr. RAVENA Alexander C. Smith Jr., 75 of Ravena, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2019. He was a 1962 graduate of R-C-S High School. He was a graduate of the State University of Oneonta and attended Gordon Conwell Seminary. He served three years in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam veteran. He was predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Mary; and sister Valerie. On October 20, 1967, he married Sandra Montague. They have four children, Chad (Jill), Dan (Kim), Noah (Deborah), and Rachel (Nicholas); 12 grandchildren, April, Daniel, Matthew, Kara, Benjamin, Nathan, Hannah, David, Tobias, Samuel, Jackson and Levi; five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Shyann, Gwendolyn, Zachary, and Skyler. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Jesus was his best friend. At the age of 20, he dedicated his life to serving Jesus and helping others. His zeal for serving Jesus led him to Pastor several churches, lead numerous Bible studies and always be ready to disciple those searching. His love for people has stretched to all corners of the world. He was the ultimate handyman, he could fix just about anything. He loved to grow and experiment with plants. He loved the outdoors, everything from camping, fishing, and whitewater rafting to biking and hiking. If he could do any of those things with his family, he loved them even better. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Friday, September 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 9 a.m. in the Congregational Christian Church, 175 Main St., Ravena. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Contributions in memory of Alexander may be made to The Ravena Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 144, Ravena, NY, 12143 or Wycliffe Bible Translators at wycliffe.org.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019