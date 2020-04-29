|
Cruden, Alexander Jr. COLONIE Alexander Webster Cruden Jr., known to his family as June, passed into eternal life on April 27, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. He was born on March 25, 1933. He grew up in North Albany and graduated from Albany High School, class of 1950. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration as well as Master of Business Administration at Siena College in Loudonville. Al was stationed at Governor's Island while serving in the United States Army. Al joined the teaching staff at Siena College and was offered tenure as a professor of accounting in 1975 and continued to teach tax and accounting systems at Siena College for thirty-three years. Many of his former students will still remember his brush cut and dry sense of humor. His professional career included becoming partner at Walquist, Renodin, Cruden & Miller CPA's, as well as starting his own firm, Alexander W. Cruden and Company, CPA's. After college he met the love of his life, Ann V. Fleig. They were married on November 24, 1956, and soon after started their family of four boys in Colonie. Al was more than a college professor or an accountant, he was a great dad. Al enjoyed spending time with his family on their many camping and fishing trips in the Adirondacks and Moreau State Park. There were also many adventures on his ten acre home in Schodack with his family and their many dogs. This is where he taught his boys carpentry and how to build most anything. Al and Ann spent many winters at their place in Aruba, and were longtime residents of Wildwood Crest, N.J., frequenting the Crest Tavern. Computers were a favorite pastime. He was an avid tech guy having a home computer before they were a staple in most people's lives. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Ann (Fleig) Cruden; and his four sons, Alexander W. (Karen) Cruden III, George J.(Barbara) Cruden, Michael J.(Erica) Cruden and Thomas J. (AnnMarie) Cruden. He is survived by his grandchildren, Khalen L. Cruden, Craig A. (Sarah) Cruden, Nicholas G. Cruden and Michelle L. Cruden; his brother Stanley (Martha) Cruden; and sister MaryAnn (Richard) Nowosielski as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Alexander W. Cruden Sr. and Marion F. Corbett Cruden; his sister Lois (Cruden) Yunker; and his grandson Brian C. Cruden. The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and doctors of Ingersol Place and Ellis Hospital for the care given to Al during his stay with them. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services must be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the . For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 29, 2020