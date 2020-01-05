Petrone, Alexander J. RENSSELAER Alexander J. Petrone, 98, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. A funeral Mass for Alexander will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020