Alexander J. Petrone

Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church
50 Herrick St.
Rensselaer, NY
Obituary
Petrone, Alexander J. RENSSELAER Alexander J. Petrone, 98, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. A funeral Mass for Alexander will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020
