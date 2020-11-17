Mathes, Alexander James Sr. DAVIE, Fla. Alexander "Sandy" James Mathes Sr., 81 of Davie, Fla., peacefully went home on November 14, 2020, at the Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care Facility of Memorial West Hospital, Hollywood, Fla. Sandy was born in Hoboken, N.J. on February 15, 1939, the youngest son of Max and Evelyn (Lawson) Mathes. When Sandy was a young boy his family moved to Climax, N.Y. He graduated from the Greenville Central School in 1957. A fond memory was dancing with his favorite teacher Mrs. Muriel Falkey. Sandy owned both Rocky Tavern in Climax, and Alexander's Banquet House in Ravena, before moving to Florida, where he became a district manager with the fast food chain Taco Viva, and later a manager with the Kenny Rogers Roasters Restaurant in Las Vegas, before retiring and returning to Florida. With no pre-planning, Sandy enjoyed hopping in his car and driving straight through from Florida to New York to visit family and friends, traveling to Vegas and betting on the horse races. Sandy is survived by his six children: including his sons, Alexander (Renee) Sandy Mathes Jr., Jeffrey Mathes, and Eric Mathes; daughters, Sheryl Mathes, Tammy (Mike) Sutherland, and Elizabeth Bakerian; thirteen grandchildren: Thomas, Molly and Grace Mathes, Kent (Caroline), Amanda, Adam (Kristen), and Philip (Melissa) Sopris, Alexandra Sutherland, John and Evan Bakerian, Jarett and Kyle Mathes and Katelyn Mathes; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Sandy was predeceased by his wife, Frieda (Friday) Prift of 34 years; his parents, Max and Evelyn Mathes; brother Robert (Joan) Mathes; sister Rosalie (John) Furhman; and Lulu Cary Seaburg, the mother of his children Sandy, Sheryl, Tammy, Elizabeth and Jeff. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Eva Mathes, Eric's mother, for the care she extended during his last year; as well as the staff at Oakmonte Village Assisted Living and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care Facility of Memorial West Hospital. A small service for the family, officiated by Pastor Rick Snowden, will be held in the Coxsackie Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sandy may be made to the Community Food Pantry, 961 Route 54, Hannacroix, NY, 12087. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Michael G. Lobb, funeral director at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, Amsterdam. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com
