Hern, Alexander L. NIVERVILLE Alexander Leo Hern, known as Zander, 22, of Niverville, left this life on Wednesday, March 21, 2019, after a long struggle with bipolar mental illness. Zander was born on May 28, 1996, in Albany, son of Damon and Mary Ellen (Wisniewski) Hern; and brother of Charlotte V. Hern. He was baptized in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kinderhook, and attended Ichabod Crane schools. Zander was a musician, studying piano, percussion and bass guitar, singing in choruses, and playing in the Riders Marching Band. In the summer, he attended Beaver Cross Camp, Space Camp in Montreal, and environmental education camp in the Adirondacks. He became ill in high school and participated in seminars sharing his depression and illness. He graduated with a Regents diploma with honors, class of 2014. Zander attended SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury, studying electrical technology. He was employed part-time at Cumberland Farms in Valatie, where he made many friends. He loved language, history and gaming, and he was a writer: he leaves a 270-page manuscript about Siegfried, a turn-of the century wizard with amazing powers. Zander is survived by his family in Kinderhook and Rochester: grandmother Marilyn Barone Wisniewski; uncles, Mark Wisniewski, Carl and Roseanne (Montante) Wisniewski, aunt Linda Wisniewski; and cousins, Carla Wisniewski, and Alyssa Wisniewski and Michael Pappas. He was assisted by many individuals in this community, especially his guidance counselors and mental health professionals. On Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. a public memorial celebration of Zander's life will be held in the Kinderhook Reformed Church, Broad Street, Kinderhook. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Zander Hern Creativity Scholarship, or to the Class of 2014 Scholarship, both in care of Ichabod Crane Central School District, 2910 Route 9, Valatie, NY, 12184, or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Columbia County, Inc., P.O. Box 269, Valatie, NY, 12184.
