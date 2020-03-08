Wygant, Alexander Lee ALBANY Alexander Lee Wygant, 43, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. He was born in Albany and was raised in Latham and was a graduate of Shaker High School. He was a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College in Troy and Wentworth College in Boston with a bachelor's degree in construction management. Most recently, he was employed by Gallo Construction in Watervliet as a project manager. Alex was a member of the Latham Knights of Columbus where he played darts. He loved NASCAR and playing golf. He is survived by his wife, Jenifer L. Pittenger Wygant; and his two children, Ian A. Wygant and Luna E. Wygant. He is the son of Ronald H. Wygant and the late Paulette Blais Wygant; and the stepson of Merrillee Wygant. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Theodore Wygant. Funeral services are private for the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Urban Forestry Project, P.O. Box 454, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 8, 2020