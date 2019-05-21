O'Connor Ryan, Alexander STILLWATER Alexander O'Connor Ryan, 22, former resident of Stillwater, died suddenly on May 12, 2019, from complications due to a heat related illness while attending a concert in Miami, Fla. Son of Edward and Karen (O'Connor) Ryan; brother of Sean Ryan; grandson of Roni O;Connor; and nephew to several aunts and uncles. Calling hours at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville, on Wednesday, May 29, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass on May 30, time TBD at St. Luke's on the Hill Church with inurnment to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery. Full obituary on Monday, May 27. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204, in his memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 21, 2019