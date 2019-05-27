Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander O'Connor Ryan. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Luke's on the Hill Church 40 McBride Rd Mechanicville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan, Alexander O'Connor STILLWATER Alexander O'Connor Ryan, 22, former resident of Stillwater, died suddenly on May 12, 2019, from complications due to a heat related illness while attending a concert in Miami, Fla. Born in Troy on December 18, 1996, he was the son of Edward and Karen (O'Connor) Ryan; and devoted brother of Sean Ryan of Stillwater. Alex was a 2014 graduate of Sante Fe High School in Lakeland, Fla. and had previously attended Stillwater High School prior to relocating to Lakeland. In school and beyond, Alex was a standout basketball player, often times rising above the rest. He was a sports enthusiast overall who loved the Miami Heat and Dwayne Wade, getting a chance to see his idol in his last game before retirement just a few weeks ago. Alex enjoyed being near the ocean, loved life and cherished his relationship with his brother. Loving survivors include his mom and dad, Karen and Ed; a brother, Sean Ryan; his grandmother, Roni O'Connor; his beloved dog, Kai, a lab mix rescue dog he recently adopted, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St, Mechanicville, on Wednesday, May 29, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, in St. Luke's on the Hill Church, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, with inurnment to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In trying to honor Alex and do what he would like best, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 in his memory.







Ryan, Alexander O'Connor STILLWATER Alexander O'Connor Ryan, 22, former resident of Stillwater, died suddenly on May 12, 2019, from complications due to a heat related illness while attending a concert in Miami, Fla. Born in Troy on December 18, 1996, he was the son of Edward and Karen (O'Connor) Ryan; and devoted brother of Sean Ryan of Stillwater. Alex was a 2014 graduate of Sante Fe High School in Lakeland, Fla. and had previously attended Stillwater High School prior to relocating to Lakeland. In school and beyond, Alex was a standout basketball player, often times rising above the rest. He was a sports enthusiast overall who loved the Miami Heat and Dwayne Wade, getting a chance to see his idol in his last game before retirement just a few weeks ago. Alex enjoyed being near the ocean, loved life and cherished his relationship with his brother. Loving survivors include his mom and dad, Karen and Ed; a brother, Sean Ryan; his grandmother, Roni O'Connor; his beloved dog, Kai, a lab mix rescue dog he recently adopted, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St, Mechanicville, on Wednesday, May 29, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, in St. Luke's on the Hill Church, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, with inurnment to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In trying to honor Alex and do what he would like best, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 in his memory. Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close