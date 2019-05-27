Ryan, Alexander O'Connor STILLWATER Alexander O'Connor Ryan, 22, former resident of Stillwater, died suddenly on May 12, 2019, from complications due to a heat related illness while attending a concert in Miami, Fla. Born in Troy on December 18, 1996, he was the son of Edward and Karen (O'Connor) Ryan; and devoted brother of Sean Ryan of Stillwater. Alex was a 2014 graduate of Sante Fe High School in Lakeland, Fla. and had previously attended Stillwater High School prior to relocating to Lakeland. In school and beyond, Alex was a standout basketball player, often times rising above the rest. He was a sports enthusiast overall who loved the Miami Heat and Dwayne Wade, getting a chance to see his idol in his last game before retirement just a few weeks ago. Alex enjoyed being near the ocean, loved life and cherished his relationship with his brother. Loving survivors include his mom and dad, Karen and Ed; a brother, Sean Ryan; his grandmother, Roni O'Connor; his beloved dog, Kai, a lab mix rescue dog he recently adopted, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St, Mechanicville, on Wednesday, May 29, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, in St. Luke's on the Hill Church, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, with inurnment to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In trying to honor Alex and do what he would like best, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 in his memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2019