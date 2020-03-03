Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Orlowski. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Send Flowers Obituary

Orlowski, Alexander VALATIE Alexander Orlowski, 91, of Valatie, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was the cherished husband of Mary Orlowski, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Alex was born September 22, 1928, in St. James, N.Y. He was the son of Bolix and Mary Frances (Stasek) Orlowski. In 1944, Alex and his family relocated their farm to Stamford, N.Y. In 1951, Alex enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country overseas during the Korean Conflict. After his service, Alex returned home to Stamford where he met and married his wife Mary Florence Parys. In 1956, Alex joined the New York State Thruway in Suffern, N.Y., then transferred to the Berkshire Spur division in 1958. He then planted roots in Valatie, where he lived through his retirement in 1986. Alex's hobbies included tending to his many gardens, participating in Polka dancing events, hunting, and cheering for his favorite N.Y. sports teams, the Giants and Yankees. In addition to his wife, Mary; he is survived by his three children, Alexander (Johanna) Orlowski, Jr., Robert (Christina) Orlowski, and Sandra Race; ten grandchildren, Amanda, Michael, Theresa, Rebecca, Maria, Christina, Jessica, Sarah, Scott, Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Finbar, Mikael; and extended family. Alex will be greatly missed, but he left a lifetime of beautiful memories. Interment will be private in St. John the Baptist cemetery in Valatie, at a later date, with arrangements being handled by Raymond Bond Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ( ) or the Columbia Greene Humane Society ( www.chgs.org/donate/ ). Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2020

