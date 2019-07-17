Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grimmick, Alexandria WATERVLIET Alexandria K. (Myers) Grimmick died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 33. Lovingly known by the nickname Alex, she was born on January 2, 1986, in the Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, and was the daughter of John L. Myers and Andrea J. Edwards. Alexandria was a 2004 graduate of Albany High School and furthered her education at the University of Vermont where she double majored in English and women's studies; The College of Saint Rose where she earned a Bachelor of Social Work, and the University at Albany for her Master of Social Work. Alex was also a licensed master of social work. She served internships in social work with the Outreach Center of Equinox, Inc. in Albany; the Albany County Department of Children, Youth and Families: Child Protective Services; the Albany City School District-Albany High School Night School Program, and the Trinity Alliance in Albany where Alex developed and implemented a financial literacy program for elementary aged children in Trinity's after school program. Her employment included the Albany County Department for Children, Youth and Families as a caseworker; The College of Saint Rose as an adjunct social work professor and most recently, as a client support specialist with the Albany County Department of Social Services. Alexandria enjoyed giving back to the communities she served through volunteerism. She lent her talents and time to several organizations including the Damien Center in Albany where she served meals, assisted with HIV/AIDS training and community activities such as the annual AIDS Walk. Alex loved all animals and throughout her life many pets benefitted by her devotion and care. She was an equestrian and had participated on the Equestrian Team at the University of Vermont. In her private time, she enjoyed reading, travel, and providing advice and assistance to former clients with whom she developed a life-long friendship. Alex has left her mark on the local community and on the hearts of those she came to know. In a world of despair, she always found hope. She longed for a world that treated everyone equally with respect and dignity. From an early age, she enjoyed mentoring and helping people, regardless of their personal backgrounds or situations. She will always be remembered for the change she brought to the communities she served; for her radiant and infectious smile and for her unconditional love for people. Although the years of her life were short, the benefits of her work and personality will live on for a far longer time in those whose lives she has touched and have benefitted by knowing Alexandria. She was the much loved wife of Wilfred P. Grimmick; the greatest mom to Christian "CJ" Grimmick, Emma Grimmick, and the late Samantha Laurel Grimmick; cherished daughter of Andrea Edwards (David Ditton) and John Myers (Christine Ames); beloved granddaughter of Laurel U. Edwards; loving niece of Scott Edwards and Terry Mazula; daughter-in-law of Francis Grimmick III (Dawn) and Ann M. "Mickey" Grimmick; sister-in-law of Roxanne Behrens (Rich McCleary) and Francis Grimmick IV (Deborah); aunt of Francis Grimmick V, Sheamus Grimmick and Paige Grimmick, and goddaughter of Diane Checco Libertella. Alex is also survived by many wonderful and dear neighbors, friends, and colleagues. Friends are invited to visit with Alexandria's family on Thursday, July 18, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Brothers Memorial, 2013 Broadway in Watervliet. A private interment will be held in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To remember Alex in a special way and in lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or to Trinity Alliance, 15 Trinity Place, Albany, NY, 12202. Please visit







Grimmick, Alexandria WATERVLIET Alexandria K. (Myers) Grimmick died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 33. Lovingly known by the nickname Alex, she was born on January 2, 1986, in the Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, and was the daughter of John L. Myers and Andrea J. Edwards. Alexandria was a 2004 graduate of Albany High School and furthered her education at the University of Vermont where she double majored in English and women's studies; The College of Saint Rose where she earned a Bachelor of Social Work, and the University at Albany for her Master of Social Work. Alex was also a licensed master of social work. She served internships in social work with the Outreach Center of Equinox, Inc. in Albany; the Albany County Department of Children, Youth and Families: Child Protective Services; the Albany City School District-Albany High School Night School Program, and the Trinity Alliance in Albany where Alex developed and implemented a financial literacy program for elementary aged children in Trinity's after school program. Her employment included the Albany County Department for Children, Youth and Families as a caseworker; The College of Saint Rose as an adjunct social work professor and most recently, as a client support specialist with the Albany County Department of Social Services. Alexandria enjoyed giving back to the communities she served through volunteerism. She lent her talents and time to several organizations including the Damien Center in Albany where she served meals, assisted with HIV/AIDS training and community activities such as the annual AIDS Walk. Alex loved all animals and throughout her life many pets benefitted by her devotion and care. She was an equestrian and had participated on the Equestrian Team at the University of Vermont. In her private time, she enjoyed reading, travel, and providing advice and assistance to former clients with whom she developed a life-long friendship. Alex has left her mark on the local community and on the hearts of those she came to know. In a world of despair, she always found hope. She longed for a world that treated everyone equally with respect and dignity. From an early age, she enjoyed mentoring and helping people, regardless of their personal backgrounds or situations. She will always be remembered for the change she brought to the communities she served; for her radiant and infectious smile and for her unconditional love for people. Although the years of her life were short, the benefits of her work and personality will live on for a far longer time in those whose lives she has touched and have benefitted by knowing Alexandria. She was the much loved wife of Wilfred P. Grimmick; the greatest mom to Christian "CJ" Grimmick, Emma Grimmick, and the late Samantha Laurel Grimmick; cherished daughter of Andrea Edwards (David Ditton) and John Myers (Christine Ames); beloved granddaughter of Laurel U. Edwards; loving niece of Scott Edwards and Terry Mazula; daughter-in-law of Francis Grimmick III (Dawn) and Ann M. "Mickey" Grimmick; sister-in-law of Roxanne Behrens (Rich McCleary) and Francis Grimmick IV (Deborah); aunt of Francis Grimmick V, Sheamus Grimmick and Paige Grimmick, and goddaughter of Diane Checco Libertella. Alex is also survived by many wonderful and dear neighbors, friends, and colleagues. Friends are invited to visit with Alexandria's family on Thursday, July 18, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Brothers Memorial, 2013 Broadway in Watervliet. A private interment will be held in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To remember Alex in a special way and in lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or to Trinity Alliance, 15 Trinity Place, Albany, NY, 12202. Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message for Alexandria's family and for driving directions. Published in Albany Times Union from July 17 to July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close