Dyer, Alfonso ALBANY Alfonso passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center. Alfonso was born on July 16, 1948, in Sumter, S.C. to Bessie L. (Dyer) LaRue and William Dyer Sr. Alfonso was raised in Jersey City, N.J. from the age of two years old and attended Jersey City public schools. He played football and was the drum major for his high school band. Alfonso later took interest in boxing and became a golden gloves boxer. He loved Jersey City, spending time at Coney Island, swimming, nice clothes and good food. He leaves behind to mourn his passing his only son, Anthony Brown (Cheryl) of North Carolina; sister Debra Triblet (Lorenzo Sr.) of Albany; brothers, Norman Jones of Maryland and Anthony Davis of Virginia; sister Janet LaRue of Colorado; maternal aunt Vivian McDonald of Ohio; maternal uncle Samuel Keith (Annie) of California, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins. Alfonso was predeceased by his mother Bessie L. (Dyer) LaRue; stepfather Richard L. LaRue; brother William Dyer II; and sister Barbara (Dyer) Staton. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless in Albany; Fawn Ridge Adult Care Center in Troy; Albany Medical Center, Albany County Nursing Home, and E.M.S. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers and cards, the family request that contributions be made in Alfonso's name to the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless, 176 Sheridan Ave., Albany, NY, 12210. Thank you all for your condolences, continuous prayers and uplifting words. We appreciate the kindness and compassion extended to us by McVeigh Funeral Home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2019