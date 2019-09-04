Reinhart, Alfred A. ALBANY Alfred Aloysius Reinhart, 90, formerly of Troy and Latham, died Sunday, September 1, 2019. Al served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Upon his return, he worked and retired from Ford Motor Company. Al enjoyed the old movies on TBS and watching the New York Yankees. Al is survived by his sister Catherine M. Kolach (John Sr.) of Colonie; his nieces, Judy Fargione and Pauline Kolach and his nephew John Kolach Jr. who also were his caregivers at his home for the past few years. Al was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph (Doris), Ann Gabriel (Alfred Sr.), Dorothy Comorski (Steve), and William. Also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Thank you to the staff at Brookdale of Latham and Van Rensselaer Manor hospice of East Greenbush for providing comfort to Al. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Al's family on Thursday, September 5, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Uncle Al's memory to USO of Metropolitan New York. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019