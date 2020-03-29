|
|
Chapman, Alfred C. "Al" II HALFMOON Alfred C. "Al" Chapman, II, 50 of Summerfield Circle, died on March 25, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. He was born on May 9, 1969, in Olean, N.Y. and was the beloved son of Dorothy M. Wixon Chapman of Clifton Park and the late Alfred C. Chapman of Olean, N.Y. Al was a member of the Methodist faith and a 1987 graduate of Portville Central High School in Portville, N.Y. and Siena College in Loudonville with a degree in finance and investments analysis and later got his Novel Server Administrator Certification that started his career in technology. Al had just celebrated his 20th year at SEFCU (State Employees Federal Credit Union). Al began his career joining Home Funding Finders (HFF) as a specialist in the MIS department (HFF later merged with SEFCU) when everyone was celebrating a successful Y2K and Tom Hanks was surviving in "Cast Away." During his 20 years he held directorship positions in CUSO Support, Product Support, Service Operations, Employee Experience, and Information and Asset Governance Analyst.Al's coworkers noted his dedication and consummate professionalism along with his great attention to detail and strong support for his team. He went the extra mile and was a champion of SEFCU's culture, going above and beyond to engage others and make fun a part of every day. His laugh was as contagious and he brought a smile to many even during tough times. In high school he competitively shown his horse Ishi and loved to teach horseback riding. He loved all music and was even in the marching band in high school and got to go to perform at Disney World and in Washington D.C. Al was always seen wearing his many vibrant colorful sneakers and shirts and loved a great hat. He was well known by his nephews and cousins to be behind a good practical joke but always held a purely innocent face. He loved to cook and throw dinner parties and if he could have had dinner with anyone in the world it would have been Martha Stewart. His favorite movie series was James Bond which he would watch over and over. Ice cream and tacos were his favorite food and he loved to dine out at the Black and Blue Steak and Crab. Al enjoyed visiting Montreal, Canada and the many "road trips" that he took in the North East and to Florida with his mother and loved life. In addition to his mother, Dorothy, Al was the devoted brother of Melody (Pete) Stuckey of Portville, N.Y.; he is also survived by his very beloved nephews, Garrett (Kate Estes) Stuckey of Olean, N.Y. and Kyle (Nicole Layton) Stuckey of Portville, N.Y. He adored and cherished his great-nieces, Karlee Anne Stuckey, Sawyer Rae Stuckey; his great-nephew Kaiden Alan Stuckey; along with many cousins; his beloved cats, Eli and Minnie and his many friends in Troy. Private graveside services will be held at this time for immediate family and at a later date a graveside memorial service will be held for family and friends in the Mount View Cemetery in Olean, N.Y. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020