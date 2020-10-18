Klein, Alfred C. ALBANY Alfred C. Klein, 91 of Albany, died on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Born in Schenectady, Al was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and Siena College. He had been employed by the Golub Corporation in the advertising department and later owned and operated Calvin Klein Realty Company on Union Street in Schenectady. He attended Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany Al is survived by his daughter, Lori Klein of Penfield, N.Y. He was predeceased by his longtime significant other, Cynthia S. Grant; his brother, James Klein; as well as Cynthia's son, Glenn Miller. In addition to Lori, he is survived by Cynthia's daughter, Bayta Hefter (Beth Miller) and her husband Rabbi Herzl Hefter and their six children. Private services will be held in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com