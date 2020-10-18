1/1
Alfred C. Klein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Klein, Alfred C. ALBANY Alfred C. Klein, 91 of Albany, died on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Born in Schenectady, Al was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and Siena College. He had been employed by the Golub Corporation in the advertising department and later owned and operated Calvin Klein Realty Company on Union Street in Schenectady. He attended Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany Al is survived by his daughter, Lori Klein of Penfield, N.Y. He was predeceased by his longtime significant other, Cynthia S. Grant; his brother, James Klein; as well as Cynthia's son, Glenn Miller. In addition to Lori, he is survived by Cynthia's daughter, Bayta Hefter (Beth Miller) and her husband Rabbi Herzl Hefter and their six children. Private services will be held in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved