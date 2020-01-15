Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:30 AM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
Resources
Alfred C. Memole Obituary
Memole, Alfred C. RENSSELAER Alfred C. Memole, 92 of Rensselaer, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Teresian House. Alfred was born on July 16, 1927, in Albany, the son of the late Rocco V. and Julia (Adamo) Memole Sr. Al entered the Army during World War II and served proudly with the 1st Cavalry Division occupying Japan. Al became a salesman and later a sales manager for Canada Dry in Albany for many years before retiring in 1992. He was a life member of the American Legion Melvin Roads Post 1231. Al enjoyed his long tenure as a baseball coach for the East Greenbush Little League, winning many titles. Al loved wood carving, working in his garden, and singing and whistling the old Crooner tunes. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Inez (Strange) Memole; and siblings, Rocco Memole, Joseph Memole, Martha Tierney and Vince Memole. Alfred was the beloved father of Alfred (Mary) Memole, Jeffrey (Tamae) Memole, and Maria (Stephen) Bickley. Proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to his calling hours from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends and family are invited to his funeral at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home and then at 9 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary where the Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alfred's name to either the P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or the Church of St. Mary 163 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
