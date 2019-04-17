Blondin, Alfred "Fred" D. SARATOGA SPRINGS Alfred "Fred" D. Blondin of Walter Drive, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 70 years old. Fred was born on May 14, 1948 in North Adams, Mass. He graduated from Watervliet High School and Hudson Valley Community College; served four years in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970 aboard the USS Wasp and the USNS Jose F. Valdez; and was a member of the American Legion. Fred was a retired fire fighter for the City of Saratoga Springs, serving many years as the secretary of Local 343 International Association of Fire Fighters. He retired with a permanent disability from the fire department in 1987 after being severely injured in the line of duty in a fire truck roll-over accident in 1981, but continued to hold the brotherhood of fire fighters in the highest regard until his last days, staying involved and being active with many of the union issues and fundraising events undertaken by Local 343 throughout the years. After the terrorist attacks on America on September 11, 2001, Fred went to help his friends in a Harlem Fire House (Engine Company 59 and Ladder 30) in any way he could. He arrived at 3 a.m. on September 12, and by noon that day, he was working alongside his FDNY brothers where he remained for three days. A certified dive master, Fred was an assistant scuba instructor at The College of Saint Rose. He enjoyed Cape Cod, boating and the ocean. He liked watching football, "Big Bang Theory," and any television show about history, nature or cooking, and was a wealth of knowledge on all of the above. He also enjoyed sitting on Broadway in Saratoga with his dog. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters, Corinne and Lily, whom he adored. Fred was the son of Albert D. Blondin and Doris Blondin Weeks who predeceased him. He is survived by his two daughters, Andrea Morgan (Peter) of Maynard, Mass. and Erin Blondin of Albany; the mother of his children and good friend Shaune M. Toomey; and his granddaughters, Corinne and Lily Morgan. He was the brother of Shirley Uhrich of Tacoma, Pat Wagner (Joe) of Saratoga Springs, and Marie Papa Hunter (Bob) of West Palm Beach, Fla. Also surviving are several nephews and nieces; his devoted caretaker and "son" Kenny Looknauth; lifelong friends Bill and Cathy LaBarge of Halfmoon; his firefighter brotherhood and many good friends. He was predeceased by his two German Shepherds, Guinness and Oliver. The wake will be held at the William J. Burke and Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. Departmental funeral services will be conducted at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 19, in the funeral home and burial with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his name to: "Local 343 IAFF," Saratoga Springs Fire Department, 60 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Fred asks that we "please forgive his shortcomings and remember him for his generosity and love." Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary