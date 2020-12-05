Nye, Alfred Dexter BERNE Alfred Dexter Nye went to the presence of Jesus on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1948. Alfred and his brothers, Daniel and Edward, were placed in foster care as young boys. Frank and Mary Bahr of West Berne gave them a Christian home while they attended Berne-Knox School. Al graduated in June 1966. He served in the U.S. Army from December 1966 to October 1970. He was honorably discharged after enduring much action in Vietnam. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Eugene Nye died in Thua Thien Province, South Vietnam in a helicopter crash on August 4, 1970. A portion of Bradt Hollow Road in Berne is known as the Daniel Eugene Nye Memorial Highway. Edward Nye's whereabouts are unknown. Albert was a patient man who cared deeply about people. He had a life-long commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ. 2 Corinthians 5:8 "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 7, from 9-10 a.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont, with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment in the Saratoga National Cemetery.