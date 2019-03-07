Bertrand, Alfred G. CLIFTON PARK Alfred G. Bertrand, 69 of Heartwood Court, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born and educated in Mooers, he was the son of the late Alfred J. and Leona Gero Bertrand. Al had been employed for 35 years as an agent with the Prudential Insurance Co. and retired in 2005. More recently he was employed for 10 years at CVS Pharmacy in Clifton Park. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served from 1967 until 1973. He enjoyed spending time with his family, cruising, playing golf and billiards. Survivors include his wife Angela Restifo Bertrand; his children, Jason Bertrand (Courtney) of Plymouth, Mass. and Kirk Greenfield Jr. of Albany; and his sister Sonia Willette (Randy) of Mooers. He was the proud grandfather of Peyton and Remi Bertrand. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Monday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte.32), Waterford and at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church. Interment with military honors will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary