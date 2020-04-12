Olsen, Alfred G. Jr. VOORHEESVILLE Alfred G. Olsen, Jr., 84, died suddenly on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital with his wife by his side. Born in Albany, Alfred was the son of the late Beryl Stiles and Alfred G. Olsen, Sr. He received his bachelor's degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology and worked for more than 30 years in the typesetting industry and later for Key Bank. Alfred was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathryn Knuth Olsen; his children, Alfred G. Olsen, III of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kathleen Weintraub (T.I.) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Anne Marie Olsen of Denver, Colo. and Judith Trenchard (Charles) of Selkirk; brother of Burage Olsen of Albany; grandfather of Melissa Michaud (Chris), Patti Weintraub, Lucy Trenchard and Henry Trenchard; and great-grandfather of Waylon Michaud. Due to the community restrictions related to the Covid-19 concerns, private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with Alfred's family on the funeral home website. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020