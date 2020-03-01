Bagnall, Alfred J. ROCKVILLE, Md. Alfred J. Bagnall of Rockville, Md. and Windham, N.Y. passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey M. Bagnall; loving father of Thomas J. Bagnall (Margaret) of Rockville, Md. and Diana B. Mosher (David) of Orford, N.H.; cherished grandfather of Pamela Deaner (Dillon); brother of Robert K. Bagnall. Relatives and friends will be received at Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, Md. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, P.O. Box 269, Alexandria, VA 22313, or at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give. Please view and sign the family online guestbook at pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020