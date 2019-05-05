Christian, Alfred J. LARGO, Fla. Alfred "Al" J. Christian, 89, died peacefully at his home in Largo on December 28, 2018. Al was born in Troy on July 29, 1929, the son of the late Alfred Christian and Catherine O'Brien Gerard. Al attended Troy High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and served on the warship U.S.S. Siboney. Al retired from the Watervliet Arsenal in 1988 and shortly thereafter moved to Florida to retire in the sunshine. Al was a skilled sportsman during his lifetime. He earned awards for archery, bowling, and golfing. He was especially proud of his "hole in one" awards. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. His favorite NFL team was the New York Giants. He was a lifetime member of the Troy Emerald Athletic Club and former member of the American Legion Post 1489 and Elks Lodge 141. Al was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary A. Christian; and his sisters, Mary Clemente Keys, Elizabeth Peterson, Jane Purcell, and Theresa Walker. Al is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Christian Trivilino of Florida; his son, Alfred J. Christian, daughter in-law, Amanda, and grandson, Sean Christian of New York; and many extended family members. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion, 111 Main Ave., Wynantskill, NY, 12198 on May 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society in Alfred's name.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019