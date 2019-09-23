|
Kurzynski, Alfred J. "Freddie K" COHOES Alfred J. "Freddie K" Kurzynski, 72 of Cohoes, passed away at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, on Friday, September 20, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Meldorf, Germany moving to the United States when he was five years old and was educated in Cohoes High School. Son of the late John and Jozefa Duda Kurzynski. Fred worked at Albany International in Menands for over 25 years. He is survived by his children, Scott (Darci) Kurzynski of Colonie, Ryan Kurzynski (Marci Beaudoin) of Waterford and Kacie Kurzynski (Tyrone Bapp, Jr.) of Glens Falls; his former wife Darlene Kurzynski of Cohoes; the light of his life, his granddaughter Mia Bapp. Brother of Edward Kurzynski of Latham and his sister the late Donna Siakala. Also survived by a niece and a nephew. A funeral service will be held at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Tuesday, September 24, at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Peter Tkocz officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford on Wednesday at 11 a.m. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019