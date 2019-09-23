|
Kurzynski, Alfred J. "Freddie K" COHOES Alfred J. "Freddie K" Kurzynski, 72 of Cohoes, passed away at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, on Friday, September 20, 2019, with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Tuesday, September 24, at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Peter Tkocz officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford on Wednesday at 11 a.m. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019