Alfred L. "Skip" Hart Jr.

Hart, Alfred "Skip" L. Jr. SARATOGA SPRINGS Alfred "Skip" L. Hart, Jr., 69 of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home. Born in Albany, Alfred was one of 14 children of the late Alfred L. Hart, Sr. and Joan (Pitts) Hart. He was the loving and devoted partner to Patricia Hart for 20 years. Skip was born in and spent most of his years in Albany and the surrounding area. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1968 and served proudly in the Air Force. Skip was employed by SOFTCO for 35 years and then by TransWorld. Skip was known for his quick wit and endless jokes. He was a trivia and sports enthusiast and loved to play golf . He loved following his favorite teams the N.Y. Giants and Mets. Alfred is survived by the love of his life Patricia; his granddaughter Macie Bricker; siblings, John, Joan, Catherine, Robert, Daniel, James, Joseph (Patricia), Lawrence (Patricia), Steven and Deborah; as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews.Predeceased by siblings, Patricia, Thomas and Richard. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The . To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
