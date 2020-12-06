Rehmat, Alfred Nasim ALBANY Alfred Nasim Rehmat, 78 of Albany, entered into his eternal rest on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He is survived by his four children: Anita, Aneel, Sunil (Naomi) and Sunita; brothers: Shamim Joseph (Naseem) and Shamshad Ali (Elizabeth); sisters: Venus Malik and Joyce Rehmat; his cherished grandsons: Moses, Samson and Samuel; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Third Reformed Church, 20 Ten Eyck Ave., Albany. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, his children have asked that in the memory of their dad to perform a "random act of kindness." applebeefuneralhome.com