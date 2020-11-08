1/1
Alfred P. "Babe" Hanley
1937 - 2020
Hanley, Alfred P. "Babe" ALTAMONT Alfred P. "Babe" Hanley, 83 of Altamont, passed away in the early morning on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Albany on July 3, 1937, a son of the late James J. and Catherine (Murphy) Hanley. He worked as a mason for many years. He enjoyed construction, building several homes. He also loved to draw. Alfred loved animals, especially horses and dogs. He was a lifetime member of the Guilderland Elks. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather, being an active part in the lives of his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Brandan Scott Hanley; seven brothers, James, George, William, Lawrence, Joseph, Gerald and Paul; two sisters, Joan Nowak and Catherine "Caddy" Rivenburgh. Alfred is survived by two sons, Kevin (Denise) Hanley and Shawn (Tracy) Hanley; his daughter, Kelly (Antonio) Tavares DaSilva; seven grandchildren, Kevin, Ashley, Kaylla, Brandan, Brett, Amadeu and Kristen; and one great-grandchild, Jaxson; brother, Edmund (Barbara) Hanley; his four-legged friend, Stormy and many nieces and nephews. Alfred's family wants to thank his two nieces, Cathy and Creamy, for all they did for Alfred. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd., Schenectady. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Madeleine Sophie Church
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
