1/1
Alfred R. Lorini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorini, Alfred R. ALBANY Alfred R. Lorini, "Uncle Al," a lifelong resident of Albany, went to his Lord on November 22, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. Predeceased by his mother Mary Rose Trotta Lorini, father Ralph Lorini and sister Mary Bukowski, he is survived by his sister, Elena Rissacher; nieces and nephews, Nancy Rissacher, Linda Ashline, Joe Rissacher, Lori Charash, Chris Terry (Jim), James Rissacher, Debbie Daub (Bill), Peter Bukowski (Julie) and Judy Normile (Charles); along with 23 grand nieces and nephews; and 13 great-grand nieces and nephews. Alfred was a gentle soul who had a kind word or gesture for all who crossed his path. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran who served on the Coral Sea aircraft carrier during the Korean War. After his service, he was employed for 40 years at the Albany Times Union/Knickerbocker News. Alfred loved music and played the drums in the Navy and throughout his life. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball, but most of all, he enjoyed his family and Lake Placid Thanksgivings. Uncle Al and his family would like to say special thanks to Dr. Michael Greenblatt and Dr. Lawrence Garbo, who cared for him for so many years. His funeral Mass will be held privately at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved