Lorini, Alfred R. ALBANY Alfred R. Lorini, "Uncle Al," a lifelong resident of Albany, went to his Lord on November 22, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. Predeceased by his mother Mary Rose Trotta Lorini, father Ralph Lorini and sister Mary Bukowski, he is survived by his sister, Elena Rissacher; nieces and nephews, Nancy Rissacher, Linda Ashline, Joe Rissacher, Lori Charash, Chris Terry (Jim), James Rissacher, Debbie Daub (Bill), Peter Bukowski (Julie) and Judy Normile (Charles); along with 23 grand nieces and nephews; and 13 great-grand nieces and nephews. Alfred was a gentle soul who had a kind word or gesture for all who crossed his path. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran who served on the Coral Sea aircraft carrier during the Korean War. After his service, he was employed for 40 years at the Albany Times Union/Knickerbocker News. Alfred loved music and played the drums in the Navy and throughout his life. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball, but most of all, he enjoyed his family and Lake Placid Thanksgivings. Uncle Al and his family would like to say special thanks to Dr. Michael Greenblatt and Dr. Lawrence Garbo, who cared for him for so many years. His funeral Mass will be held privately at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
