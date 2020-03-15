Quaglieri, Alfred R. SCHENECTADY Alfred R. Quaglieri, 86, died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Baptist Nursing Center. Alfred was born in Albany to the late Andrew and Mamie Oliveto Quaglieri. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Korean War. He graduated from H.V.C.C. receiving an associate degree and from Russell Sage College receiving a bachelor's degree. He was a social worker for the Albany County Department of Social Services. In addition to his parents, Alfred was predeceased by his granddaughter, Ashley Pattison. He is survived by his wife Mary Quaglieri; six children, Debra Porretto, Lynn (Romeo) Ibe, Lori (David) Sledge, Steven (Tess) Quaglieri, Lori (Robert) DeSarbo and Nicholas (Brad) Hilton; thirteen grandchildren, Shaun Brown, Romel Ibe, Charese Ibe, Brianna Ibe, Joshua Sledge, Walker Sledge, Krista Marie Quaglieri, Ashley (Justin) Cossey, Amanda DeSarbo, Robert DeSarbo, Victoria (Bryan) Wilgocki, Nicholas Hilton, and Sarah Hilton; several great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Donald (Terri) Quaglieri, Richard Quaglieri and Anna (Curt) Hinkleman. Funeral services will be private. Burial with military honors will be in Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to or the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020