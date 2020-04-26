Alfred Surprenant

Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Surprenant, Alfred COHOES Alfred P. Surprenant, 75 of Cohoes, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. He was born in Cohoes and was the son of the late Alfred and Dorothy DesRiusseaux Surprenant. Alfred is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Donna Surprenant. He was the father of Jasen Surprenant and Alfred Surprenant III. He was the beloved Pop Pop of Kayla, Sierra, Tori and Aurora. Funeral services will be private. Entombment will be in Memory Gardens. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020
