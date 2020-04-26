Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred W. Francis Jr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis, Alfred W. Jr. LOUDONVILLE Alfred W. Francis Jr., 79 of Loudonville, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany on September 14, 1940, Alfred was the son of the late Alfred Francis Sr. and Rose Mary (Johnson) Francis. Alfred was born and raised in Albany and lived in Loudonville. He graduated from Philip Schuyler High School. Alfred served faithfully in the United States Air Force as an airman first class in the Second Air Division. He received an honorable discharge in 1964. Alfred retired from the State of New York as a senior specification writer.Alfred enjoyed spending time surrounded by family and friends, watching Westerns and was an avid bowler. Survivors include his brother Charles (Jacqueline McLean) Francis of Jacksonville, Fla.; his sons, Anthony (Marie) Francis of Miramar, Fla., James (Carla) Mann of Albany, and William (Meagan) Mann of Watervliet; his grandchildren, Justin, Janay, James, Brittany, Anthony, Steven, Nicholas, Savannah, Joseph and Maria; and a great-grandchild, Caiden. Alfred was predeceased by his mother Rose Mary (Johnson) Francis and his father Alfred Francis Sr.; his wife Carnell Francis and Martha Pezzula-Francis; his daughter Michele Brown; and son Joseph Mann. Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Pat Brown for her care and companionship in recent years. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit











Francis, Alfred W. Jr. LOUDONVILLE Alfred W. Francis Jr., 79 of Loudonville, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Albany on September 14, 1940, Alfred was the son of the late Alfred Francis Sr. and Rose Mary (Johnson) Francis. Alfred was born and raised in Albany and lived in Loudonville. He graduated from Philip Schuyler High School. Alfred served faithfully in the United States Air Force as an airman first class in the Second Air Division. He received an honorable discharge in 1964. Alfred retired from the State of New York as a senior specification writer.Alfred enjoyed spending time surrounded by family and friends, watching Westerns and was an avid bowler. Survivors include his brother Charles (Jacqueline McLean) Francis of Jacksonville, Fla.; his sons, Anthony (Marie) Francis of Miramar, Fla., James (Carla) Mann of Albany, and William (Meagan) Mann of Watervliet; his grandchildren, Justin, Janay, James, Brittany, Anthony, Steven, Nicholas, Savannah, Joseph and Maria; and a great-grandchild, Caiden. Alfred was predeceased by his mother Rose Mary (Johnson) Francis and his father Alfred Francis Sr.; his wife Carnell Francis and Martha Pezzula-Francis; his daughter Michele Brown; and son Joseph Mann. Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Pat Brown for her care and companionship in recent years. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close