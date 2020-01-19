Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfredo Tricomi. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius the X Church 23 Crumitie Rd Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tricomi, Alfredo COLONIE Alfredo Tricomi, 74, passed away on January 17, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born on December 6, 1945, son of the late Mario and Theresa (Totino) Tricomi in Marina Di Gioiosa Ionica, Calabria Italy. Alfredo came to the U.S. in 1965 and settled in Providence, R.I. where he worked at Rolo Jewelry Manufacturer as a jewelry polisher. It was there that he met his beloved wife and they were married in 1975. In 1977 together with their son, they relocated to Albany, where they would eventually raise their three children. Alfredo worked as a machine operator at Freihofer's Bakery Co. for 25 years. He was the proud owner of Alfredo's Deli and Pizza and Alfredo's Pizzeria. He was one of the first distributors of Italian goods and products and was well known by many Italian families within his community. Alfredo was a proud member of the Sons of Italy and the Rotterdam Soccer Club. He loved gardening and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful and dedicated husband, father and grandfather and took great pride in providing for his family. He will be dearly missed. Alfredo is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Francesca (Futia) Tricomi; children, Mario Francesco Tricomi (Sandra), Erica Masilotti (Anthony), Alessandra Antonella Tricomi; grandchildren, Sabrina, Livio, Olivia Grace, Lorenzo Alessio; sisters, Maria, Ines, Linda, Liliana; sisters and brothers-in-law, Fortunato (Aurora), Mario (Marcella), Pasquale (Valeria); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Francesco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Pius the X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville, N.Y. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, N.Y. Entombment will follow Mass in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.







